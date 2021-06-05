VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55.

