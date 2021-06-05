Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.24 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.33 and a 1 year high of $197.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

