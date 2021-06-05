Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $218,205.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

