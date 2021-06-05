Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

