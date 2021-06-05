Venus Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.48 or 0.00083220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $317.97 million and $87.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.32 or 0.99932296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,101,585 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

