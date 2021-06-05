Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.