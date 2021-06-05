Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 435 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

