Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000.

MDY opened at $497.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

