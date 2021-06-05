Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.50, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

