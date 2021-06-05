Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

