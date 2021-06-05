Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Spire by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

