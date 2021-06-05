Verge Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Verge has a market capitalization of $550.48 million and $87.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00487764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

