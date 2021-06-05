Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

