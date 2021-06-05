Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

