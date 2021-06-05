Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

VRCA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

