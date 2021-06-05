Vesper Trading Up 4.1% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Vesper has a total market cap of $63.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $17.22 or 0.00045827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,356 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.