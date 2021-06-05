Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,871 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.79 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

