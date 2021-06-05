Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

