Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,786 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.18 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00.

