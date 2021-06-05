Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $67.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

