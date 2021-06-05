Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.91 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

