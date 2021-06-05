Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.27. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

