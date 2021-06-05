Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 304,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.66, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

