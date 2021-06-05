VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.