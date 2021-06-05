Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 252.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,597 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

