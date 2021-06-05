Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,271 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.59 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

