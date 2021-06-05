Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

