Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,531 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

