Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,878,330 shares of company stock worth $85,569,059. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

