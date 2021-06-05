Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 575,069 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

