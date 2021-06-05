Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.