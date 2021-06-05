Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206,735 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.64 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.