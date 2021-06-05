Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $30.88. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

