Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.