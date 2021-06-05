Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

