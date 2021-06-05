Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Insider Sells £156,000 in Stock

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) insider Temitope Lawani sold 150,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,815.00).
Temitope Lawani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).
VVO opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.37) on Friday. Vivo Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Vivo Energy Company Profile
Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.