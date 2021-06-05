Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 44,896 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $184.76 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

