Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

