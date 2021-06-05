Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

