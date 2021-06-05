Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $831.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

