Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.37% of Power Integrations worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

