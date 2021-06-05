W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.14.

NYSE GRA opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

