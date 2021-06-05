Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,925.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $7,925.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.22 or 0.00666094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,391,262 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

