Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

