Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.98, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,314 shares of company stock worth $359,365,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

