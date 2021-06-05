Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $251.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

