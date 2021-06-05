Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.