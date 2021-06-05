Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

