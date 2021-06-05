Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $338.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

