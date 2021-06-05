Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

CRM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.00. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.